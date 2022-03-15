GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.86 ($48.19).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.61 ($41.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.11. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

