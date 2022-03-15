Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €150.00 ($164.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

