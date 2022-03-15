UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($20.44) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.82 ($19.58).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

