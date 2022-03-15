LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LivePerson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,718,000.

LPSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

