UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.