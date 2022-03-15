Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Recovery worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

