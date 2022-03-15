Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 78,900 First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.29% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.