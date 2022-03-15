Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

