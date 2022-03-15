Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Cut to €2.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY opened at $13.00 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.