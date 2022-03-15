S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $477.69.

SPGI stock opened at $377.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.91.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

