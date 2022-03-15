Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €12.50 ($13.74) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.00 ($16.48).
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.43 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
