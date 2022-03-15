Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €12.50 ($13.74) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.00 ($16.48).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.43 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

