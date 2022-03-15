Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Lowered to €57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $14.96 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

