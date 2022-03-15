New Work (OTC:XINXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of XINXF stock opened at $242.05 on Monday. New Work has a 12-month low of $234.73 and a 12-month high of $300.94.
