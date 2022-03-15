Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

WDOFF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

