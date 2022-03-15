Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.