Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.50. The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)
