Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.13 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $612,015,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,529 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

