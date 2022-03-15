Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €6.20 ($6.81) price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of €7.30 ($8.02).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

