Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.75. Velan shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.
About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)
