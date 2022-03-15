VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $185.74. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $222.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

