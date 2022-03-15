EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.23). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.23), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.05.
EU supply Company Profile (LON:EUSP)
