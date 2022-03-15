Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKEPP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $567,000.

BKEPP opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

