Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($10.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.74) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.31) to GBX 890 ($11.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.92) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 870.13 ($11.32).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 650.13. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($160,988.30).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.