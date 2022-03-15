GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.03) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.63) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.55).

GSK opened at GBX 1,560.60 ($20.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,256.52 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,599.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,533.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.94), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,482.57).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

