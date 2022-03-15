Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.