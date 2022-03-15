LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.43) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

