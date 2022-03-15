$234.12 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to post $234.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.15 million and the highest is $234.60 million. BOX posted sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $993.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

