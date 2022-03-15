$572.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $554.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $3,096,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bruker by 236,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

