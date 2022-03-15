MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.47.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

