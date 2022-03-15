MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.47.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.