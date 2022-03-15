Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

