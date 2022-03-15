WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$185.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$187.79.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$164.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$115.44 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.14.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last three months.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

