IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The firm has a market cap of C$436.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.12. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.73.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

