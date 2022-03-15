Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

DY stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,792,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,640,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

