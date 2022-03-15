Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

