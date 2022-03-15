Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

EXPE stock opened at $179.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,045,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

