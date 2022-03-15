Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at $704,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

