Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $92.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

