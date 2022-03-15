Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.21

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.21 and traded as low as $132.90. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $133.38, with a volume of 10,430 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

