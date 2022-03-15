iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.03

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.03 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.07). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 334,315 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.60) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a market cap of £181.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.15.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

