Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 17.44.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

