Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 17.44.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

