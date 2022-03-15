ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFINU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.