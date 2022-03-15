Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.32 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15.89 ($0.21). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.21), with a volume of 8,047 shares trading hands.
Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £110.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.32.
About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
