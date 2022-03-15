225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of 225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Get Rating) (NYSE:POT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$26.38. 225679 (POT.TO) shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 21,744,563 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78.

Get 225679 (POT.TO) alerts:

225679 (POT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POT)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.