Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.30

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.30 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 148,739 shares changing hands.

IKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £180.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94.

In other news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,300 ($27,698.31).

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

