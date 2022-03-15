UBS Group Lowers Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Price Target to CHF 835

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from CHF 840 to CHF 835 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Emmi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EMLZF opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. Emmi has a one year low of $1,200.00 and a one year high of $1,200.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,152.49.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

