DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.44 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

