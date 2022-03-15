Morgan Stanley Lowers EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target to SEK 425

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 612 to SEK 425 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.13.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

