Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

