ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.57.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.