IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.15 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

